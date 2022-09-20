Ind vs Aus T20I: KL Rahul Completes 2000 T20I Runs, Joins Rohit, Virat In The List

India vice-captain KL Rahul on Tuesday achieved an another milestone in his career as he became the third Indian to complete 2000 runs in the T20Is for Men in Blue.

Rahul reached the milestone mark in the ongoing first T20I against Australia at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. He has joined the elite list of batters including skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli who has more than more than 2000 runs in the T20Is.

Rahul was in a different mood as he played his shots freely and dictated visiting bowlers as per his choice. His 35-ball 55 including three sixes and four fours knock helped him to complete 2000 runs in the shortest format of the game. The opening batter took 58 innings to reach the feat while playing his 62nd T20I.

Rohit is leading the chart for highest run-getter in the T20Is with 3631 runs followed by his teammate Virat Kohli (3586), New Zealand's Martin Guptill (3497), Ireland's Paul Sterling (3011), Australia's Aaron Finch (2855) filling the top-five spots.

Coming back to the match, Hardik Pandya's late quickfire 71 off 30 balls including five sixes guided India to 208/6 in 20 overs against Australia.

Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav stitched the crucial 68-run stand for the third wicket after losing star batters Rohit Sharma (11) and Virat Kohli (2) early in the innings. Suryakumar smashed 25-ball 46 to stabilise India after losing two quick wickets.

For Australia, Nathan Ellis picked three wickets while Josh Hazlewood scalped two dismissals. Earlier, Australia won the toss and asked India to bat first.