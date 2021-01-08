Ind vs Aus: Smith also became the second-fastest batsman in history to reach 27 Test centuries after Sir Don Bradman who reached the mark in just 70 innings. He reached the milestone in 136 innings, ten innings fewer than his contemporary Virat Kohli.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Australian batsman Steve Smith is one the most prolific batsman to have ever played the game and his outstanding class reflect in every inning he plays. On Friday, the Aussie batsman roared back to form after a string of low scores and scored his 27th century in Test cricket and guided his team to a respectable score of 338 in the first innings of the third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

With this 27th century, Steve Smith equals Indian captain Virat Kohli, former South African captain Greame Smith and Australian legend Allan Border. Smith also became the second-fastest batsman in history to reach 27 Test centuries after Sir Don Bradman who reached the mark in just 70 innings. Smith reached the milestone in 136 innings, ten innings fewer than his contemporary Virat Kohli, who reached the milestone in 146 innings. The century also ends Smith's lean patch in the series. In the previous two Tests, Smith had managed scores of 1, 1*, 0, and 8.

The century also makes Smith the player with most Test centuries against India (8) and the ICC Men's Test Player of the Decade joined the elite list of Sir Garfield Sobers, Vivian Richard and Ricky Ponting. With his hundred, Smith also ended Australia's near four-year drought of centuries against India. Smith was, in fact, the last Australian to score a hundred for his country against India back in 2017 when he made 111 in the first innings of the Dharamsala Test.Since then the Aussies went 11 completed innings, all in Australia, without a century before Smith himself broke the jinx.

“I’m reading a lot of things people say that I’m out of form but think I think there’s a difference between out of form and out of runs. Just nice to score a few and maybe keep a few people quiet", Smith told Fox Cricket at the drinks break

Earlier during Australian inning on Day 2, Labuschagne and Smith added runs to their overnight partnership and helped the side to cross the 200-run mark. Spinner Ravindra Jadeja broke the 100-run stand for the third wicket as he bagged Labuschagne on 91. This is the first time that Labuschagne was dismissed between the scores of 81 and 143 in Tests.

Adding further 82 runs to the team's total with the tail and taking his team to over 300 runs, Smith's 131-run knock studded with 16 fours came to an end with a run-out. The search for a second run cost Smith his wicket as Jadeja's direct hit from square leg saw him walking back to the pavilion.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan