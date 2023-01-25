IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma Hopeful Of Jasprit Bumrah's Return For Last Two Tests

India skipper Rohit Sharma does not want to rush with Jasprit Bumrah as the speedster is returning after a long hiatus from a back injury. After getting ruled out for the opening two Tests against Australia, Rohit is hopeful that Bumrah will be available for the third and fourth Test of the series.

Bumrah was set to return in the ODI series against Sri Lanka but BCCI had to pull him back from the squad as a precautionary measure.

The speedster has been on the sidelines since the Asia Cup 2022 due to back injury. He was also ruled out for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia after getting injured in the home T20I series against Australia again.

"About Bumrah, I'm not too sure at the moment, of course for the first two Test matches he's not going to be available," Rohit said on Tuesday after India's 3-0 sweep in the ODI series against New Zealand.

"I'm expecting that; not expecting but hoping he plays the next two Test matches but again we don't want to take any risk with him. The back injuries are always critical. We have got lot of cricket coming up after that as well, we will see, and we will monitor. We are in constant touch with doctors and physios at NCA and we are constantly hearing from them," he added.

Bumrah is undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru, where he resumed training after six-week rest in late November and bowling three weeks later, in mid December.

The premier pacer was not considered by the selection-panel for the white-ball series against New Zealand as they do not want to take risk with Bumrah's fitness.