Ind vs Aus: Rohit Blames Bowling And Poor Fielding For Loss In 1st T20I

Despite posting a massive 209-run target against Australia in the first T20I, India lost the game by four wickets with as many balls to spare to trail 0-1 in the three-match series. India skipper Rohit Sharma mentioned that bowling and dropped catches cost them the game.

This was the third time in their last four games that India lost the match while defending the target. The major cause of India's exit from the Asia Cup was death bowling which again looked totally exposed and toothless. Barring Axar Patel, no other bowler was able to contain visiting batters. India's pace attack look awful against the T20 World Champions as Aussies dictated them all around the ground.

Experienced seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded 52 runs in 4 overs, while Harshal Patel was taken for 49 runs in his full quota. Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was hit for 42 in 3.2 overs. Hardik Pandya and Umesh Yadav didn't complete their spells as they both bowled two overs each with an economy over 11.

"I don't think we bowled that well. 200 is a good score to defend and at the same time we didn't take our chances on the field. That's about it. I think we batted brilliantly to get to that score. It was a great game for us to understand where we went wrong and what we can do better in the next game," Rohit said after the match.

Rohit further said sixth wicket partnership between Matthew Wade and Tim David changed the momentum of the game and favoured Australia.

"For us it was just about that one wicket between Wade and Tim David. And we were not able to do that. I think they got a 60-odd partnership in 32 balls, which was a turning point from their perspective," he added.

Aggressive knocks by opener Cameron Green (61 off 30) and Matthew Wade (45* off 21) propelled Australia to chase massive 209-run target with four balls to spare and handed a four-wicket defeat to India in the first T20I at IS Bindra Stadium on Tuesday.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya's unbeaten 71 off 30 balls fired India to an imposing 208/6, their highest score against Australia, after being put into bat. KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav stitched the crucial 68-run stand for the third wicket after star batters Rohit Sharma (11) and Virat Kohli (2) departed early. Rahul scored 55 off 35 balls while Suryakumar smashed 25-ball 46 to stabilise India after losing two quick wickets. For Australia, Nathan Ellis picked three wickets while Josh Hazlewood scalped two dismissals.

The second T20I between India and Australia will be played at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Friday, September 23.