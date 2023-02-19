IND vs AUS: Ravindra Jadeja Takes Seven As Australia Commit 'Harakiri' On Day 3

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was at his immaculate best on Day 3 of the 2nd test as he grabbed six wickets to destroy a rigid Australian batting line-up hell bent on sweeping every ball. Courtesy of his extraordinary spell with help from spin twin Ravichandran Ashwin, India managed to get Australia all-out for 113 in 31.1 in the first session.

Initially, it was Ravichandran Ashwin who managed to get the first breakthrough in the form of Travis Head, who was incidently the highest run-getter in the 2nd innings. India need 115 runs to win.

Innings Break!



It was a @imjadeja show here in Delhi as he picks up seven wickets in the morning session.



Australia are all out for 113 runs. #TeamIndia need 115 runs to win the 2nd Test.



Scorecard - https://t.co/1DAFKevk9X #INDvAUS @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/0h9s37RA85 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 19, 2023

If India manage to win the test, they will take a 2-0 lead in the 4-match test series.

Australia, on the other hand, will be mighty disappointed by some extremely questionable shot selection and squandering the advantage they had at stumps on day two. Resuming from 61/1, with a healthy run-rate of 5.08 at the end of day two, Australia imploded spectacularly to lose nine wickets for 53 runs in the morning session on day three.

They were playing the sweep and reverse sweep as if this was the only way to play against spin on a pitch which had variable bounce and turn. Travis Head began day three by driving wide of cover against Ashwin. But two balls later, Ashwin got Head to come forward and fox him by getting the ball to turn in late and take a faint inner edge behind to wicketkeeper KS Bharat.

Ashwin got success when Steve Smith tried to sweep big off him. After these two wickets, what followed was a 'procession' of Australian batting line-up trying to sweep every delivery.

Brief scores: Australia 263 and 113 in 31.3 overs (Travis Head 43, Marnus Labuschagne 35; Ravindra Jadeja 7/42, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/59) lead India 262 all out in 83.3 overs by 114 runs