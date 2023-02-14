IND vs AUS 2023: Tickets For Delhi's First Test After Five Years 'Sold Out'

The second Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, commencing on Friday will see a packed house.

Delhi is hosting its first Test after a gap of more than five years. India last played a Test in Delhi against Sri Lanka in December 2017.

"The tickets are sold out and we are expecting a full house. There is a lot of interest since a Test match is being played in Delhi after a long time," DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda told PTI on Tuesday.

India registered a thumping win by innings and 132 runs in the opening Test in Nagpur. The hosts lead the four-match series by 1-0.

As per the report, the Arun Jaitley Stadium roughly has a seating capacity of 40,000. A total of 24,000 tickets were put on sale while 8000 were distributed among the DDCA members, which is the norm.

The dignitaries attending the game will occupy the remaining seats. Families working as game security are also given a section in the stands. The other two venues for the remaining Tests are Indore and Ahmedabad. The third Test between India and Australia was shifted to Indore's Holkar Stadium from Dharamshala after the grass of the outfield lacked sufficient density.