Ind vs Aus: Mohammed Shami Ruled Out Of Australia Series After Testing Covid Positive

Mohammed Shami has been dropped off from the Indian squad for the Australia series after the veteran pace bowler tested positive for COVID-19. His comeback has been delayed now, as he will not be playing in the series against Australia in Mohali from September 20.

Reportedly, Shami has been replaced by Veteran pacer Umesh Yadav, who played the last of his seven T20Is in 2019 against Australia and is back in the scheme of things, having recovered from a quadriceps injury.

"Yes, Shami has tested COVID-19 positive. But there is nothing to worry about as the symptoms are mild. But he will have to remain in isolation and will be able to rejoin the squad once he tests negative. It is unfortunate but that is how life is," a senior BCCI source said.

Asked how long he thinks Shami will take to recover, the source seemed hopeful that he would be fit for the next series against Australia.

"We are expecting Shami to be fit for the next series against South Africa. There are 10 days before that series starts. So we are more than hope you can say," he said.

But 35-year-old Umesh's comeback is nothing short of a fairytale in this format as his county stint with Middlesex was cut short by a quadriceps injury. He had a terrific first leg of t 2022 IPL for KKR when he swung the ball at a great pace.

For Middlesex, he had a terrific Royal London Cup in which he took 16 wickets in 7 List A games including a five-wicket and a four-wicket haul. "Umesh was doing his rehab at the NCA after he came back and it was not a tear, so he has now recovered and is fit to play."

