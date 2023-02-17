IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Updates, Day 1: Ashwin Strikes Twice But Khawaja's Fifty Takes Australia 94/3 At Lunch
IND vs AUS Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1 Latest Updates: Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the second Test here at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Australia made two changes in their playing 11 as they brought in Travis Head and Matthew Kuhnemann in place of Matt Renshaw and Scott Boland respectively. The visitors have opted for three spinners and one pacer.
On the other hand, India made just one change as fit Shreyas Iyer comes in for Suryakumar Yadav.
India lead the four-match series by 1-0 after winning the opening Test by an innings and 132 runs.
Teams:
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann
IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Updates, Day 1: Australia 94/3 at Lunch
India ended the first session on a high courtesy to Ashwin's two quick wickets. Ashwin gave Australia a major blow as he picked Marnus Labuschagne (15) and Steve Smith (0) inside three balls. However, Usman Khawaja is still not out on 50* while Travis Head is unbeaten for one run.
IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Score Updates: Ashwin Scalps Labuschagne
Ravichandran Ashwin trapped Marnus Labuschagne (15) in front of the wickets as India get the second wicket of the session.
IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Score Updates: Shami removes Warner
Mohammed Shami gets his bunny in his fifth over after consistently troubling David Warner with his length. Warner (15) was caught behind the stumps by Srikar Bharat after getting an edge off the bat. Australia 50/1 after 16 overs.
IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Score Updates: Siraj in search of first wicket
Siraj has pressed full throttle in search of the first wicket of the session. He attacked Khawaja and Warner with back-to-back bouncers. Warner got hurt on his elbow on the bouncer and was seen in pain. He got some treatment in the middle. Australia 22/0 after 8 overs.
IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Score Updates: Warner- Khawaja survive lbw scare
Australian openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja are struggling to face seamers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj in the early overs of the innings. Both batters have survived lbw appeals. Australia 18/0 after three overs.
IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Score Updates: Special cap on 100th Test for Pujara
"It is an honour to receive this cap from you, legends like you have inspired me (On getting the cap from Sunny G). I wanted to play for India as a youngster but I never thought I'd get to 100 Test matches. Test cricket is the ultimate format for me, it challenges you just like life. To all the youngsters, I'd encourage y'all to work hard to play Test cricket for India. I'd like to thank my wife, my family, everyone in BCCI and all my teammates who've supported me throughout this journey," said Pujara before the start of play on his 100th Test.
IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Score Updates: HEAD and Kuhnemann in for Australia
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann.
IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Score Updates: Shreyas Iyer Comes In For SURYA
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.
IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Score Updates:
Australia skipper Pat Cummins has won the toss and opted to bat first in the second Test against India here.
IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Score Updates: PITCH REPORT
First reaction is it looks better than the first Test. It is a two-faced pitch which looks good in the centre but changes as you come closer to the stumps, that's where the spinners will be effective. It looks like a Day 3 wicket right now with big cracks already, right in the zone for the spinners. The groundsmen though say it is unlikely to break up. It is a very dry wicket, so don't be surprised if the seamers come into play early. Pretty good for batting first on Day 1, analyze Sanjay Manjrekar and Matthew Hayden.
IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Score Updates: Landmark Test for Cheteshwar Puajra
TEAM India congratulates Pujara on his 100th Test.
IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Score Updates: Kuhnemann to debut for Australia today
Matthew Kuhnemann has been given his Baggy Green - cap number 466. His Queensland teammate Marnus Labuschagne presents him the cap. Another spinner making his debut for Australia in the sub-continent.
IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Score Updates:
IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Score Updates:
