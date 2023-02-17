IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Updates, Day 1: Ashwin Strikes Twice But Khawaja's Fifty Takes Australia 94/3 At Lunch

IND vs AUS Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1 Latest Updates: Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the second Test here at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Australia made two changes in their playing 11 as they brought in Travis Head and Matthew Kuhnemann in place of Matt Renshaw and Scott Boland respectively. The visitors have opted for three spinners and one pacer.

On the other hand, India made just one change as fit Shreyas Iyer comes in for Suryakumar Yadav.

India lead the four-match series by 1-0 after winning the opening Test by an innings and 132 runs.

