New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In a major setback for the Indian team ahead of the third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday, wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul has been ruled out of the remainder of Border-Gavaskar series against Australia after sustaining a wrist injury during Team India’s practice session on Saturday.

"KL Rahul sprained his left wrist while batting in the nets at the MCG during Team India’s practice session on Saturday. The wicketkeeper-batsman will not be available for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he will need about three weeks time to recover completely and regain full strength," the BCCI wrote in a release.

The board also informed that the right-handed batsman will now return to India and join the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further treatment. "He will now return to India and head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation of his injury," the release further said.

Rahul, who can bat at the top as well as in the middle order, played the limited-overs matches against Australia but could not break into the test squad in the first two matches. His name was doing the rounds for the third test in Sydney from Thursday as India, who levelled the series 1-1 in Melbourne, grapple with form and injury issues.

His injury comes as another blow for Team India who has already been weakened by the absence of pacers Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav and regular skipper Virat Kohli. While Shami and Umesh returned to India to recuperate from injuries they suffered during the ongoing Test series, Kohli returned home after the first Test to attend the birth of his first child.

The four-match series is currently tied at 1-1 with Australia winning the first Test in Adelaide while India registering a win in the second in Melbourne and the third Test is slated to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 7. Both the Indian and Australian lineups moved to Sydney on January 4. On January 2 and 3, the teams had trained in Melbourne only.

