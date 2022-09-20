IND vs AUS T20I Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav Departs For 45, India Lose 4th Wicket

-
08:08 PM
IND vs AUS T20I Live Score Updates: India Lose Fourth Wicket
Suryakumar Yadav's bliustering knock comes to an end as Cameroon Green departs him in 14th over. He scored 25-ball 46 with the help of 4 sixes and 2 fours.
-
08:01 PM
IND vs AUS T20I Live Score Updates: KL Rahul Departs After Scoring 55
Josh Hazlewood removes set batter KL Rahul in the 12th over and picked third wicket for Australia. India 103/3 after 12 overs.
-
07:58 PM
IND vs AUS T20I Live Score Updates: 100 Up For India In 12th Over
India reach the three-figure mark in the 12th over thanks to the third-wicket partnership between Rahul and Suryakumar.
-
07:55 PM
IND vs AUS T20I Live Score Updates: Fifty Up For Rahul!
KL Rahul smashed his 18th half-century in the T20I. He gets to the 50-run mark with single off Adam Zampa. India 91/2 after 11 overs.
-
07:50 PM
IND vs AUS T20I Live Score Updates: India Look Solid After 10 Overs
Rahul-Suryakumar completes 50-run partnership for the third wicket. India 86/2 after 10 overs.
-
07:43 PM
IND vs AUS T20I Live Score Updates: Another Six For Rahul!
KL Rahul finishes the Glenn Maxwell's over with a six. He is not missing on anything today. India 78/2 after 9 overs.
-
07:29 PM
IND vs AUS T20I Live Score Updates: Suryakumar Is On Fire!
Four and a six from Pat Cummis' over for Suryakumar Yadav. He is looking in great touch today. India 46/2 after the end of powerplay overs.
-
07:27 PM
IND vs AUS T20I Live Score Updates: Nathan Ellis Bags Massive Wicket For Australia
Nathan Ellis, in his first over, scalped Virat Kohli (2) in the fifth over. India 35/2 after five overs.
-
07:20 PM
IND vs AUS T20I Live Score Updates: Adam Zampa Comes In For 4th Over
After Rohit's wicket, Australia introduced spinner Adam Zampa in the attack against Virat Kohli. India 30/1 after 4 overs.
-
07:13 PM
IND vs AUS T20I Live Score Updates: End Of Rohit's Innings
Hazlewood gets the first breakthrough for Australia as he dismisses Rohit for 11.
-
07:09 PM
IND vs AUS T20I Live Score Updates: Rohit Smashes Cummins For A Six!
What a flick from Rohit off his legs for a maximum and then a boundary to finish the over with 10 runs. India 14/0 after two overs.
-
07:06 PM
IND vs AUS T20I Live Score Updates: Good Start From Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood starts bowling for Australia and keep it tight for KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. India 4/0 after first over.
-
06:44 PM
IND vs AUS T20I Live Score Updates: What Rohit Said At The Toss...
"Every game gives an opportunity to correct ourselves and over the course of the last 6-8 months, we've learnt about what we need to do to win games. Looking at what happened in the Asia Cup, gives us a chance to reflect. We try do do that [pick the strongest team] but we have injuries. Harshal is back and Bumrah is not playing and will probably play the second and third game. I come back from the Afghanistan game and Pant misses out," Rohit said.
-
06:40 PM
IND vs AUS T20I Live Score Updates: Tim David Makes His Australia Debut Today
Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
-
06:39 PM
IND vs AUS T20I Live Score Updates: Pant, Bumrah Miss Out
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.
-
06:33 PM
IND vs AUS T20I Live Score Updates: Australia Win Toss, Elect To Bowl
Australia skipper Aaron Finch has won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the first T20I of the three-match series in Mohali.
Toss Update— BCCI (@BCCI) September 20, 2022
Australia have elected to bowl against #TeamIndia in the first #INDvAUS T20I.
Follow the match https://t.co/ZYG17eC71l pic.twitter.com/jxRYDRl9Bk
-
06:28 PM
IND vs AUS T20I Live Score Updates: Heads Up For The Toss
The toss for the first T20I between India and Australia at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali is just minutes away from now. Stay tuned for all the lastest updates!
-
06:24 PM
IND vs AUS T20I Live Score Updates:
Australia squad: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.
-
06:23 PM
IND vs AUS T20I Live Score Updates:
India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandaran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.
-
06:22 PM
IND vs AUS T20I Live Score Updates: Rohit And Company All Set For Aussies Challenge
After a depressing Asia Cup campaign in the UAE, India will look for a series win against Australia before heading to the T20 World Cup 2022.
CAN. NOT. WAIT#TeamIndia | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/qT8JZT8fZb— BCCI (@BCCI) September 20, 2022
-
06:17 PM
IND vs AUS T20I Live Score Updates:
Team India will be in different look today as they don the new T20I jersey for the first time.
New series— BCCI (@BCCI) September 19, 2022
New threads
Renewed energies#TeamIndia | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/H9fyYCRwe4
-
06:02 PM
IND vs AUS T20I Live Score Updates:
Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the first T20I match between India and Australia from the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. For all the latest updates stay tuned with us.
More In News
-
India
-
India
-
India
-
India
-
Cricket
-
Entertainment
-
Electronics
IND vs AUS T20I Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav Departs For 45, India Lose 4th Wicket
Tue, 20 Sep 2022 08:09 PM IST
Australia skipper Aaron Finch has won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the first T20I of the three-match series in Mohali. The three-match T20I series against Australia will give India one of the last chances to brush up their skills before heading to the next month's T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma-led side will be hoping to make full use of their returning pace trio- Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel and Umesh Yadav while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh will look to better their last performances in the Asia Cup. India's batting line-up looks strong on paper but their utilisation is still a worry for the management. If it gets resolve then it will be the biggest outcome of this series for Men in Blue. With both Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant in the squad, it will be interesting to see who gets a spot in the playing XI. Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel will also tangle up against each other for a spot. On the other hand, visitors have arrived in India after clean sweeping New Zealand 3-0 in an ODI series. They played their most recent T20I series in July -- a three-match affair against Sri Lanka that Australia won 2-1. Aaron Finch and company will be looking for similar result against no. 1 ranked T20I side.