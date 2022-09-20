IND vs AUS T20I Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav Departs For 45, India Lose 4th Wicket

Australia skipper Aaron Finch has won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the first T20I of the three-match series in Mohali. The three-match T20I series against Australia will give India one of the last chances to brush up their skills before heading to the next month's T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma-led side will be hoping to make full use of their returning pace trio- Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel and Umesh Yadav while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh will look to better their last performances in the Asia Cup. India's batting line-up looks strong on paper but their utilisation is still a worry for the management. If it gets resolve then it will be the biggest outcome of this series for Men in Blue. With both Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant in the squad, it will be interesting to see who gets a spot in the playing XI. Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel will also tangle up against each other for a spot. On the other hand, visitors have arrived in India after clean sweeping New Zealand 3-0 in an ODI series. They played their most recent T20I series in July -- a three-match affair against Sri Lanka that Australia won 2-1. Aaron Finch and company will be looking for similar result against no. 1 ranked T20I side.