IND vs AUS: ICC Imposes Fine On Ravindra Jadeja For Applying Cream On Finger During 1st Test

INDIAN All Rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been found guilty of breaching ICC's code of conduct during the first Test against Australia in Nagpur, the international cricket council said on Saturday. He has been fined with 25 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

"Ravindra Jadeja was found to have breached Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to displaying conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game," ICC in its official statement said.

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Jadeja’s disciplinary record. This was his first offence in a 24-month period," it added.

According to ICC, Jadeja was seen applying a soothing cream to his index finger during the 46th over of Australia’s first innings on Thursday, 9 February. In the video footage, the left-arm spinner took a substance from Mohammed Siraj's palm and appeared to rub this onto the index finger of his left hand.

The ICC said India's team management had explained that Jadeja was applying the cream to a swelling on the index finger of his bowling hand.

"This was done without asking for permission from the on-field umpires," the statement said. "Jadeja admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed ..., so there was no need for a formal hearing."

"In reaching his decision to sanction the player along with the Level 1 sanction he imposed, the Match Referee was satisfied that the cream was applied to the finger purely for medical purposes. The cream was not applied as an artificial substance to the ball and consequently, it did not change the condition of the ball, which would have been in breach of clause 41.3 of the ICC playing conditions – Unfair Play – The Match Ball – Changing its Condition," added the ICC release.

India won the first test in Nagpur by innings and 132 runs inside three days, taking a 1-0 lead in the four-test series. The second test will be held in New Delhi from Feb. 17.