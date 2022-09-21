I Need To Be One Step Ahead As They Could Target Me In Next Game: Hardik Pandya

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is currently enjoying the form of his life as he smashed unbeaten 71 off 30 balls against Australia in the first T20I in Mohali. However, the result went in visitors favour but Pandya's flamboyant knock has made him a star despite suffering a four-wicket loss on Tuesday.

Hardik's 71* helped India to post 208/6. The all-rounder has been the team's stand out player ever since his comeback post the IPL.

"I have gotten a lot of success recently but for me, what is more important is that even on my good days how can I get better? The kind of career graph I have had, I don't make a big deal about my performances whether success or failure," he said in the post-match press conference.

"I had a good game today (Tuesday night). They could target me in the next game and I need to be one step ahead," he added.

India's toothless pace bowling costed them match with pace bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Umesh Yadav leaking too runs in the match. Hardik said it is important to give enough time to ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah to make his return after the injury. Bumrah is named in India's squad for Australia series and also for the T20 World Cup.

"We all know what he brings to the table and how important he is for us. There will be concerns here and there (about bowling) which is fine. We got to trust our boys. These are the best 15 in the country and that is why they are there in the squad," Hardik said.

"Jasprit not being there obviously makes a big difference. He is coming back after an injury, it is important for him to get enough time to kind of come back and may be not put a lot of pressure on himself," he added.

Chasing 209, Cameron Green's quickfire 61 and Matthew Wade's unbeaten 21-ball 45 overpowered India to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

"There was no dew. You have to give credit to them the way they batted. They played good cricket. We could not execute our plans with the ball, with our deliveries. You can't pin point why we lost. It is a game. It is a bilateral series. We got two more matches and we will try to perform better."

He praised Green, who smashed 61 off 30 balls on his opening debut and shocked the Indians with his assault.

"Good on him the way he played. We have seen a lot of videos but it is all about executing your plans. He played some good shots and credit where it is due," said Hardik.