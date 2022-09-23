Exclusive | 'He Should Bat At No. 4 To Give Stability To Batting Line Up', Says Rohit Sharma's Childhood Coach

India skipper Rohit Sharma has a dual task to play for his side in the upcoming matches. The opener has to find his form back and also get back his team to winnings ways. Rohit is failing to convert his starts since the start of Asia Cup. In the last five T20I games, Rohit has only able to score above 30 on one occasion as his scores read 12, 21, 28, 72, and 11.

Before the start of Australia series, Rohit had said that Virat Kohli will be an opening option for the side in the T20 World Cup but the first-choice opening pair will remain KL Rahul along with him. Now, in absence of Ravindra Jadeja and Dinesh Karthik's low-key form, Rohit's childhood coach Dinesh Lad believes that the star player should bat at no. 4 or 5 to provide stability to the side in batting while Kohli and Rahul will open the innings.

"If you want Virat to open the innings then Rohit should come down in the order for the betterment of the team. Rohit has the ability of scoring 20-30 runs even in the last over. Suryakumar is not carrying his inning in every match so Rohit should bat at no. 4 or 5 so it will be a positive for the side. But it will be his decision only," Lad told Jagran TV.



The former coach of India skipper further added that Rohit should not look to play big shots at the beginning of his innings but rather try to take more singles and doubles.

"I'm worried that he is not getting going in the match after taking a start. He is looking for big shots from the beginning of his innings. He should take more single, doubles that he used to take 6-7 months back," the veteran coach said.

When asked about Rohit's captaincy Lad said, "Rohit is a calm captain I've seen it since his early days. His only motive was to win the match for his team. He has won matches for India while leading the side in absence of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Currently, the team is not stable -- main batters are not clicking and bowlers are not also stable."

India lost the first T20I against Australia by four wickets and the both sides will face each other for the second T20I later in the day in Nagpur.