India vs Australia: Noticing the placard, skipper Kohli gave the most priceless reaction leaving the fans cheering more louder for the Men in Blue.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India's former skipper 'MS Dhoni' needs no introduction and his fans knows no boundaries. Dhoni has a fanbase across the globe with many missing the legendary striker during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia. The Men in Blue after suffering an ODI series defeat jumped back again and clinched the T20 series by defeating the Aussies in 2 of the three T20Is.

Fans of MS Dhoni, who announced his retirement from International Cricket earlier this year, are leaving no stones unturned to make his presence felt in Australia. As we know, the Australian Cricket Board has allowed crowds in the stands during ongoing Australia vs India series.

Now during the third T20I match between the two on Tuesday, skipper Kohli was fielding in the deep. Behind him, some fans came up with a 'We Miss You Dhoni' placard and held it up. Noticing the placard, skipper Kohli gave the most priceless reaction leaving the fans cheering more louder for the Men in Blue.

When the 'We Miss You Dhoni' placard was held up the fans, Kohli turned to the crowds and gestured that he is missing Dhoni too. Kohli smiled at the fans and signalled 'Me Too' from the field. Watch the viral video here:

For the uninitiated, MS Dhoni, one of India's most prolific captain, retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020. He last appeared for India during the 2019 Cricket World Cup, where India lost in the Semi-Finals against New Zealand. He then announced a sabbatical from cricket and remained unavailable for rest of the year. Later Dhoni announced his retirement from International Cricket leaving his fans in tears.

The Men in Blue have already sealed the T20I series by winning the second match by six wickets. Hardik Pandya played an unbeaten knock of 42 runs off just 22 balls to help Virat Kohli-led side chase down a total of 195 with six wickets in hand and two balls to spare at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

India had won the first T20I of the three-match series by 11 runs. The Men in Blue defended a score of 161 runs as Yuzvendra Chahal and T Natarajan scalped five wickets among themselves. The Kohli-led side have won each of their last ten completed T20Is and now the side would be looking to extend their unbeaten run to 11 matches.

Posted By: Talib Khan