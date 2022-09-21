Death Bowling Giving Nightmares To India's T20 World Cup Dream

OUT OF the last four T20I matches that India played, they lost three of them defending the total not lower than 174. Being the no. 1 ranked T20I team in the world, Rohit Sharma-led side is expected to at least win one of the last three games while defending the total especially yesterday's clash against Australia after posting massive record-breaking total of 207/6 in Mohali.

The story was no different than the Asia Cup Super 4 encounters against Pakistan and Sri Lanka which ousted India from the competition. In India's last three defeats in T20Is, pacers failed to defend 54, 42 and 41 runs in the last four overs. All the burnt has been thrown on ace pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for conceding 16, 14 and 19 runs in the 19th overs in these three games respectively.

In absence of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar was the automatic choice for the 19th over in the two lost Asia Cup encounters in the second round while in the first T20I against Australia it could have been Hardik Pandya or Umesh Yadav. Over the period of time, Bhuvneshwar has earned himself a name of death overs specialist but in the current scenario the title seems fading away from the bowler.

It was not India's day in field as Men in Blue dropped three catches and also gave some runs due to sloppy fielding but below-par bowling made it worse for the side to outclass T20 World Champions.

After the match skipper Rohit criticised India's toothless bowling which looked awful in defending the 209-run target.

"I don't think we bowled that well. 200 is a good score to defend and at the same time we didn't take our chances on the field. That's about it. I think we batted brilliantly to get to that score. It was a great game for us to understand where we went wrong and what we can do better in the next game," Rohit said after the match.

Barring Axar Patel, no other bowler was able to contain visiting batters. Harshal Patel was taken for 49 runs in his full quota while leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was hit for 42 in his 3.2 overs. Hardik Pandya and Umesh Yadav didn't complete their spells as they both bowled two overs each with an economy over 11.



With Jasprit Bumrah in the squad and Harshal getting back into the rhythm it is likely that upcoming games will bring a positive outcome before the next month's T20 World Cup.