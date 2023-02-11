IND vs AUS | 'Complete Domination': Twitter Reacts To India's Thumping Win Over Australia In 1st Test

INDIA on Saturday registered a fantastic win in the very first Test match against Australia by 132 run margin in Nagpur. Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rohit Sharma emerged as stars who helped India maintain their dominance over the Aussies.

After taking massive 223-run first innings lead, India decimated Australia for just 91 in 32.3 overs with the Test match finishing inside three days at VCA stadium in Jamtha.

After Axar Patel's career-best 84 and Mohammed Shami's entertaining 37 took India to a commanding first innings total of 400, Ashwin (5/37) literally mauled the Australians with the new ball, taking his 31st five-wicket haul in Test cricket. The Indian innings showed that demons were in the minds of Australian batters and not in the 22-yard strip.

After India's terrific win, the Cricketing fraternity and other netizens hailed the Indian camp and poured in congratulatory messages for the Men in Blue. Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer taking to Twitter wrote, "Never judge a pitch until both teams have batted on it. If both teams struggle, it's the pitch. If just one team struggles, it's the skills. Well played Team India 🇮🇳 #INDvAUS."

While, Venkatesh Prasad termed the win as dominating and wrote, "A dominating Test win. Jadeja the shining star with bat and ball. Rohit showing his class with a magnificent 100, Ashwin demonstrating why Aussies are so worried about him and Axar Patel showing good all round skills and not to forget Shami. Happy unit , Team India."

Check Some Twitter Reactions here:

India dominated the Test from the start to finish.

Terrific start to the #BorderGavaskarTrophy!#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/iGhQtfgQM4 — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 11, 2023

A dominating Test win. Jadeja the shining star with bat and ball. Rohit showing his class with a magnificent 100, Ashwin demonstrating why Aussies are so worried about him and Axar Patel showing good all round skills and not to forget Shami. Happy unit , Team India . #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/xEszU6DKCq — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 11, 2023

Never judge a pitch until both teams have batted on it. If both teams struggle, it's the pitch. If just one team struggles, it's the skills. Well played Team India 🇮🇳 👏🏽 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/b7QgZXlCXU — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 11, 2023

So much talk and India win the 1st Test by an innings and 132 Runs



Domination in all the departments!#IndvsAus — Sagar Gala (@sagarga1234) February 11, 2023

\

Total domination by Team India. Aussies had no idea what's going on.

1 down, 3 to go.#INDvsAUS — Sudershan Shivjatak (@sudershan60) February 11, 2023

It's all over

India wins the test match with an innings & 132 runs

India leads 1-0 in 4 test match series

A pure dominance by the India 🔥#INDvsAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy https://t.co/wCCvPsAp4P — Govind Kr. Jha (@GKJHAEC) February 11, 2023

All hue and cry about this pitch has been put to Rest 🤣🤣🤣

This dominance is Unmatched!! ❤#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/HIAE3zdCkR — 𝐑𝐔𝐃𝐑𝐀 (@Rudra2812) February 11, 2023

Congratulations 🇮🇳

Clinical performance. Spin twins were a bit too much for the Aussies. Axar, Jadeja and Shami proved that there were no demons in the pitch. Well played India.#AUSvIND #AUSvsIND #INDvAUS #BGT2023pic.twitter.com/2vkT5K657Y — Nikita Dubey 🇮🇳 (@NikitaMalviya04) February 11, 2023

Meanwhile, his side's win over Australia, India skipper Rohit Sharma, who won his first Test as a captain in a while said, "Very important at the start of the series. Happy that I could put the performance for the team. Was unfortunate that I had to miss a few Tests because of injuries but I am happy to be back. Since I was appointed Test captain, have played just two Tests. Got COVID-19 in England, missed South Africa series, got a freak injury against Bangladesh. Was ready for this one.

"Opposition is under pressure from there. We know we have quality in our spin department. But the seamers can be threatening as well on a pitch like that," concluded Rohit.