New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: An Indian-origin fan has alleged he was subjected to racist remarks by a security officer after he attempted to bring four anti-racist banners into the Sydney Cricket Ground on the final day of the third test match against Australia. The development has come at a time when Cricket Australia is already investigating into the allegation of racism abuse by some spectators against Indian players during the third match.

In a complaint filed with Venues NSW, Sydney resident Krishna Kumar said he felt "stripped and naked" by his treatment on the fifth day of the match when he tried to bring four banners bearing words 'Rivalry is good, racism is not', 'no racism mate', 'brown inclusion matters' and 'Cricket Australia -- more diversity please' into the stadium, according to a report by Sydney Morning Herald. Kumar said that security officials at the stadium told him that one of the banners exceeded the permitted dimensions and later he was asked to leave.

"He told me, 'if you need to address this matter, go back to where you belong,'" Kumar said. "It was a very small banner. I made it out of my kids' paper roll." Kumar added that the same security official told his juniors to give him a complete frisking when he returned to the stadium after leaving the banners in his car.

"I want justice. I want accountability. I was feeling stripped, feeling watched and I went there to fight racism," Kumar told the Australian newspaper. "Why should I be stopped from addressing racism, especially at a ground where it was debatable whether it was happening or not?"

Meanwhile, the operators of the Sydney Cricket Ground have launched an investigation into the matter.

