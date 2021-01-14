India vs Australia: Team India has been suffering from injury woes as four of the team's main players have been injured during the Test series so far, while skipper Virat Kohli has been on paternal leave.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In what could be a relief for the injury-ridden Indian Cricket team going into the series decider at the Gabba, team's batting coach Vikram Rathour has said that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who suffered abdominal strain during the third Test, is closely working on his injury with the medical team and a decision on whether he can take the field or not in the fourth Test will be taken on Friday morning.

"The medical team is working with Bumrah, we have to see tomorrow morning whether he is fit to play the fourth Test or not. If he can play, he will play, if he cannot, then he won't, Vikram Rathour said as quoted by news agency ANI.

"The injuries are still being monitored. Our medical staff is looking into it, I would not be in a position to comment on this right now. We would like to give them as much time as possible. It will be tomorrow morning that you will know which eleven takes the field," Rathour added.

The BCCI has not yet confirmed his availability for the Gabba Test, but the team management expressed hope that Bumrah will lead the pace attack in the series decider even if he is 50 per cent fit. Team India has been suffering from injury woes as four of the team's main players have been injured during the Test series so far, while skipper Virat Kohli has been on paternal leave.

Meanwhile, adding to the woes, the Indian team will also miss the services of Sydney Test hero Hanuma Vihari as he has a Grade 2 tear on his right hamstring. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has also been ruled out of the fourth Test after the left-hander suffered a thumb dislocation on day three of the Sydney Test, and could not participate in the match after that.

The Indian attack has already lost Mohammed Shami -- broken hand -- and Umesh Yadav -- calf injury -- during the course of the ongoing series and with the series level at 1-1, the team knows the importance of the final Test which gets underway on January 15. Since the start of the Test series against Australia, Indian players have been suffering blows to their bodies, with around five key players been ruled out of the series.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan