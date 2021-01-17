India bounced back on the third day of the final test against Australia on the back of a century stand by debutants Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar, leaving the hosts with a slender lead of 54 at the end of Sunday's play.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India bounced back on the third day of the final test against Australia on the back of a century stand by debutants Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar, leaving the hosts with a slender lead of 54 at the end of Sunday's play. Thakur and Shardul put up 123 runs for the seventh wicket and in the process shattered a 30-year-old record held by Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar.

Prabhakar and Manoj had stitched together 58-runs for the seventh wicket in Brisbane back in 1991. The debutant duo cruised past the long-standing record and then put on India's third-highest seventh-wicket stand in Australia. India was six down for 186 when Thakur came out to bat. He scored 67 runs in 115 balls with nine fours and two sixes, while his partner scored 62 off 144 balls. India put up 336 in the second Innings.

Virat Kohli lauded the heroics of the two debutants, writing on Twitter: "Outstanding application and belief by Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur. This is what test cricket is all about and tula parat maanla re Thakur!"

Outstanding application and belief by @Sundarwashi5 and @imShard. This is what test cricket is all about. Washy top composure on debut and tula parat maanla re Thakur! 👏👌 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 17, 2021

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag too heaped praise on the duo.

Gabba the Dhaba for these two guys.



Brilliant from Sundar and Thakur. pic.twitter.com/NouAYYFyN4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 17, 2021

Indian bowlers will look to take early wickets on the fourth day, while Australia will have eyes on a defendable total.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja