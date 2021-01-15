Ind vs Aus 4th Test: Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj was reportedly once again the target of abuse by Australian spectators on the first Day of the fourth test in Brisbane.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj was reportedly once again the target of abuse by Australian spectators on the first Day of the fourth test in Brisbane. Siraj, along with debutant Washington Sunday were repeatedly called "grub" by vocal spectators during the first innings of the match, Sydney Morning Herald has reported, citing a spectator.

"The guys behind me have been calling -- shouting -- both Washington and Siraj grubs, the Australian daily quoted a spectator named Kate as saying. "It started targeted at Siraj and it was a chant similar to the SCG one." No Indian player reacted to anything said by the crowd throughout the day.

Siraj had complaint of racial abuse to the square-leg umpire during the third match the ongoing Border Gavaskar trophy, following which six people were evicted from the Sydney Cricket Ground. The International Cricket has condemned the incident and sought an action taken report from Cricket Australia after the incident.

Cricket Australia too had apologised to the Indian cricket team for the incident and said they would prosecute the matter to its fullest extent. "As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent," said Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity and Security.

In a strong-worded tweet, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had said racism has no place in "our great sport" or in any walk of society and that such acts of discrimination will not be tolerated. "Racism has no place in our great sport or in any walk of society. I have spoken to Cricket Australia and they have ensured strict action against the offenders. BCCI and Cricket Australia stand together. These acts of discrimination will not be tolerated," Shah tweeted.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja