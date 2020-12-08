New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Australian opener Mathew Wade's 80 off 53 balls and Glenn Maxwell 36-ball 54 runs helped Australia beat India by 12 runs in third T20 International at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney on Tuesday. Kohli got as many as four reprieves and cashed in well enough to smash his way to 85 off 61 balls but India could only reach as far as 174/7 in their pursuit of 187 in 20 overs.

While India won the shortest format 2-1, it was overall an even result for the two teams which won three white-ball games each. Tuesday's loss ended the visitors' 10-match winning streak in the format.

Chasing a target of 187, India get off to a poor start with KL Rahul departing for a duck in the first over. Skipper Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan, however, steadied the Indian inning and stitched a partnership of 74 runs till Dhawan fell prey to Swepson for 28. Later tried to take Indian innings further but Australian bowlers swept the other end to break the middle order.

While Sanju Samson could only score 10 runs, Shreyas Iyer got out for a duck on Swepson's magnificent delivery. Hardik Pandya started to hammer Aussie bowlers and scored quick 20 runs in 13 bowls before falling prey to Adam Zampa. After Pandya, there was too pressure on Virat Kohli who lost his wicket in the next over.

Shardul Thakur tried his best but ended on the losing side with India ending its inning on 174/7 in the allotted 20 overs.

Batting first, a whirlwind fifty by Glenn Maxwell (54) and a quality half-century by Matthew Wade (80) powered Australia to 186/5 in their 20 overs in the third and final T20I against India here at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Tuesday.



Wade scored his second fifty on the trot before Shardul Thakur caught him plumb in front of the stumps in the 19th over. But the damage was done by then as Australia dominated the whole innings and what made matters worse for the Indians was their poor fielding.

Maxwell continued his crisp striking and took Australia to 139/2 at the end of the 15th over whacking two sixes in Chahal's last of the day. It finally took some quality bowling in the death overs to minimise the damage as Australia scored 47 runs in the last five overs. For India, Sundar picked two while Natarajan scalped one wicket.





