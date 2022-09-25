IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Fifties From Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav Power India To 6-Wicket Win, Seal Series 2-1

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in the middle while chasing 187 against Australia in the 3rd T20I in Hyderabad. (Photo: ANI)

Brilliant half-centuries from Virat Kohli (63) and Suryakumar Yadav (69) powered India to six-wicket win over Australia in the third T20I at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Sunday to clinch the three-match series 2-1.

Kohli anchored the innings after India lost openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma with only 30 runs on the card and figured in two vital partnerships -- a 104 runs stand with Yadav and 48 runs for the fourth with Hardik Pandya (25 not out) as India capitalised on some good work by their bowlers to restrict Australia to 186/7 and then successfully chased the runs to win the match in 19.5 overs.

While hitting a brilliant 69, Suryakumar Yadav became the highest scorer in T20 this year as he reached 682 runs in 20 innings to overtake D.S Airee of Nepal who has 626 runs from 17 innings.

India needed 32 runs in 18 balls, Pandya and Kohli's duo smashed Cummins for 11 runs in the 18th over. In the second last over Pandya showed his great skills as he slammed a six on the very first delivery of Hazlewood's spell.

With 11 runs left to win in the last over, Kohli sent the very first delivery of Sams for a six but was sent back to the pavilion after scoring 63 runs in 48 balls including four sixes and three fours.

With 5 runs left to win in 4 balls, Dinesh Karthik came out to bat. Sams delivered a wide yorker but Hardik cleverly opened the face of the bat and sliced this fine with one hand to get it to the boundary. With a clever boundary, Hardik guided his team home to clinch the three-match T20I series against Australia.

Put in to bat, Australia had made a blazing start with opener Cameron Green smashing seven fours and three sixes in a 21-ball 52 after Axar Patel drew a mishit from skipper Aaron Finch (7) to provide India with a breakthrough.

The hosts found some more breathing space after Bhuvaneshwar Kumar removed Green and Glenn Maxwell (6) was run out by Axar, while Steve Smith (9) was stumped by Dinesh Karthik off Yuzvendra Chahal's delivery.

Josh Inglis (24) and Matthew Wade (1) both fell to Axar in the 14th over to leave the visitors at 117-6 before Tim David provided a late flourish.

David scored 54 runs off 27 balls as he added 68 runs for the seventh wicket with Sams (28) and notched his first international half-century for Australia to help the visitors post a strong 186-7.