Ind vs Aus 2nd Test: Ajinkya Rahane-led India will look to avoid an unwanted record when they take field against Australia in the second test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from Saturday.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Ajinkya Rahane-led India will look to avoid an unwanted record when they take field against Australia in the second test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from Saturday. A defeat for the visitors would mark the first time in India's 88-year Test history that they lost all matches in any calendar year where they played at least three tests.

India lost both the matches against New Zealand prior to the outbreak of the pandemic. The COVID-19 brought the cricketing world to a standstill for over four months. The Virat Kohli's men look the field against mighty Australia in the first test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy last week and lost the match by eight wickets. Now, the visitors will have to either draw or win the second match to avoid the unwanted record of losing all the matches in a calendar year. Notably, India have not lost a match at the MCG once since 2011.

The management has made multiple changes in the playing XI, two of them necessitated by the unavailability of Virat Kohli -- who has returned to India to attend the birth of his first Child -- and Mohammed Shami -- who has been ruled out of the series with a fractured arm. Rishabh Pant has been brought in in place of Wriddhiman Saha, while Shubman Gill and Mohammad Siraj will make their debut in the longest format of the game.

India's playing XI

Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill (debut), Cheteshwar Pujara (vice captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj (debut)





Posted By: Lakshay Raja