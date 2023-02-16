IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Travis Head Is 'Absolutely Part Of Conversation For Delhi Test', Says Pat Cummins

Australia skipper Pat Cummins has dropped some hits regarding the change in playing combinations for the second Test against India in New Delhi, starting on Friday.

Cummins admitted that middle-order batter Travis Head is in consideration for the second Test after facing flak from former Australian cricketers for dropping him in the opening Test.

Australia lost the first Test by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

“Travis has been awesome, he’s been working really hard on his game. He's been fantastic around the squad like he always is. There's always plenty of fun wherever Heady is. He is absolutely part of the conversation for this Test as he was in the first,” Cummins told reporters on Thursday.

Head is currently no. 4 ranked Test bastman and scored runs at an average of 156 and 53.25 against West Indies and South Africa in the home Test summer.

Talking about opener David Warner, who is struggling with form, will continue to remain in the side as he has backing from the skipper.

“I'm not a selector. I don't think they've had a meeting but I'm sure Davey will be there. You saw at the Boxing Day Test when he puts pressure back on the opposition, he's pretty hard to bowl to,” Cummins said.

“You don't get as many good balls, so he knows that. I'm sure that'd be part of his plan. He has been batting really well here. Even in the lead-up, I thought he was fantastic. I know there's a lot of talk about spin bowling through the middle but with that new ball it's sometimes the hardest time to bat as well,” he added.

Cummins remains optimistic on Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green's selection for the second Test, who are coming out of their respective injuries.

“I don't have much for you there. Starcy and Green had good sessions yesterday and we will assess them later today. We don't have a line through them yet, we'll see.”

"Having a right-hander helps and him providing our fifth bowling option also helps. He's a big player, it certainly helps the team function well from batting and bowling. You have got to be able to perform as well, he's still coming back from that injury. He's only had a couple of sessions where he's catching with a hard ball. He had a really good session yesterday. We will see how he pulls up," Cummins said on Green.