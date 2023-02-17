IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Ravindra Jadeja Becomes Fastest Indian To Take 250 Wickets And 2500 Runs In Test Cricket

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja becomes the fastest indigenous cricketer to scalp 250 wickets and complete 2500 runs in Test cricket. He achieved the feat in the ongoing second Test against Australia at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday.

Jadeja reached the milestone after scalping set-opener Usman Khawaja in the second session of opening day. KL Rahul grabbed a spectacular one-handed catch to send Khawaja back to the pavilion after scoring 81 runs.

Playing in his 62nd Test, Jadeja became the second-fastest overall to complete the duo of 250 wickets and 2500 runs in the longest format of the game.

Meanwhile, experienced off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked his 100th scalp against Australia. He dismissed Alex Carey on a duck to complete his 100th scalp against the Aussies. Ashwin becomes the second bowler after Anil Kumble to take 100 wickets against Australia in Test.