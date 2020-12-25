Ind vs Aus, 2nd Test: The Melbourne Cricket Ground will pay tribute to late cricketer Dean Jones during the tea break on the first day of the Boxing Test Match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Melbourne Cricket Ground will pay tribute to late cricketer Dean Jones during the tea break on the first day of the Boxing Test Match between India and Australia.

Jones passed away on September 24 at the age of 59. At the time of his death, he was in Mumbai for the off-tube commentary on the Indian Premier League 2020 played at the United Arab Emirates. Meanwhile, Jones' wife Jean Jones has confirmed the cause of her husband's death was not a heart attack -- as had been earlier reported -- but a catastrophic stroke, according to a report by The Sydney Morning Herald.

Through the late 1980s and early 1990s, Jones was regarded among the best One Day International batsmen in the world and had been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame last year. His batting was characterized by his nimble footwork and his willingness to take risks made him a trendsetter in the limited overs cricket. A champion commentator known for his forthright views, he was signed up to do off-tube commentary on the thirteenth edition of IPL

India will play the second test against Australia at the MCG from Saturday. India has made multiple changes in the playing XI, two of them necessitated by the unavailability of Virat Kohli -- who has returned to India to attend the birth of his first Child -- and Mohammed Shami -- who has been ruled out of the series with a fractured arm. Rishabh Pant has been brought in in place of Wriddhiman Saha, while Shubman Gill and Mohammad Siraj will make their debut in the longest format of the game.

