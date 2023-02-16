India vs Australia 2nd Test, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs AUS Match Live On TV And Online

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Streaming Details: Pumped-up India will take on Australia in the second Test in New Delhi on Friday following their thumping an innings and 132 runs win the series opener.

Rohit Sharma-led India lead the four-match Allan Border Trophy series by 1-0. India got a big boost as Shreyas Iyer has joined the squad but his particiation in the match is still uncertain. Meanwhile, experienced batter Cheteshwar Pujara will play his 100th Test tomorrow and become 13th Indian player to do so.

On the other hand, Australia have added left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann to their squad in place of Mitchell Swepson. The visitor's are also hopeful of playing Mitchell Star who missed the first Test due to finger injury. All-rounder Cameron Green is also likely to feature in the second Test.

When will the second Test between India and Australia take place?

The second Test between India and Australia will take place on Friday, February 17.

Where will the second Test between India and Australia take place?

The second Test between India and Australia will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

What time is the toss in the second Test between India and Australia?

The second Test between India and Australia will start at 9.30 AM IST. Toss will take place at 9:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia second Test match?

India vs Australia second Test match will be televised on Star Sports Network and DD Sports in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of India vs Australia second Test match?

India vs Australia second Test match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav.

Australia Squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Agar, Matthew Kuhnemann, Lance Morris.