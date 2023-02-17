IND vs AUS 2nd Test Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips India Vs Australia: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s Test Match In New Delhi 9:30 AM IST February 17, Friday

India will take on Australia in the second Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday.

Rohit Sharma-led side leads the four-match series 1-0 after dominating Australia by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur.

India will not make any major shuffle in their playing and are likely to stick with the same winning combination. In case, Shreyas Iyer makes a return to the side then Suryakumar Yadav will be dropped while out-of-form KL Rahul will continue to support Rohit in the opening partnership.

Last match's stars Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin will eye another game-changing performance in the national capital.

On the other hand, Matthew Kuhnemann has replaced Mitchell Swepson in Australia's squad as the latter is returning home for the birth of his first child. With Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green fit to play, visitors are expected to make a couple of changes in their playing 11.

TOSS: The 2nd Test between India and Australia will take place at 9:00 AM IST.

TIME: February 17, Friday

VENUE: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi



IND vs AUS 2nd Test Dream 11

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey, Srikar Bharat

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Chesteshwar Pujara, Travis Head

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy

IND vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head/Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb/Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland/Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav.



Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Agar, Matthew Kuhnemann, Lance Morris.