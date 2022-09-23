Ind vs Aus 2nd T20I, Weather Forecast: Will Rain Affect The Match In Nagpur?

The do-or-die clash for India against Australia in the ongoing three-match series has a potential threat of being curtailed or cancelled due to rain. The second T20I between India and Australia is scheduled to be played in Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on Friday in Nagpur. However, clouds looms over the encounter as most parts of the country are receiving spells of rain from last two days including Nagpur.

But there is a good news for the spectators as the weather is expected to be promising for the match day. As per Accuweather, the average temperature on the day will be around 29 degree celcius with a cloud cover of 64 percent.

India are 0-1 down in the series after losing the first game by four wickets in Mohali. It will be a test of India's bowling attack especially pace-bowlers following their recent death overs performance.

The match will start at 7 PM IST while the toss will take place at 6.30 PM IST. India are likely to play Jasprit Bumrah. If fully fit, Bumrah should replace Umesh Yadav for India. The hosts could also consider bringing in R Ashwin for Yuzvendra Chahal.

On the other hand, Australia are likely to be unchanged, with Kane Richardson, who missed the first T20I because of a minor side niggle, still unavailable. In case they decide to rest one of Josh Hazlewood or Pat Cummins, Sean Abbott can come in.

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Hooda.