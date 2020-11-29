Virat Kohli charged down the wicket and hit a hard pull off Hazlewood's delivery in the 35th over, but an alert Henriques dived full length to his left to grab the stunner.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Moises Henriques on Sunday grabbed a stunner at the short midwicket to send back well-settled Virat Kohli at a crucial moment in the second One Day International between India and Australia in Sydney.

Kohli charged down the wicket and hit a hard pull off Hazlewood's delivery in the 35th over, but an alert Henriques dived full length to his left to grab the stunner to dismiss the Indian batsman on 89. The moment was shared by the official Twitter handle of Cricket Australia. Watch the video here:

This was the second stunning catch by an Australian player in the match. Earlier, Steven Smith grabbed a blinder at the short midwicket to send back Shreyas Iyer. The moment was shared by the official Twitter handle of ICC.

What a screamer of a catch by Steve Smith to get rid of Shreyas Iyer! 🔥🔥🔥 #AUSvINDpic.twitter.com/VjOLpjcdak — ICC (@ICC) November 29, 2020

Earlier, batting first, Australia scored 389 runs. The team got off to a solid start, with openers David Warner and Aaron Finch putting up 142 in the first 23 overs. Skipper Steven Smith took charge after the openers departed in quick succession, and together with Marnus Labuschagne, took the team close to 300 at end of 40th over itself. Maxwell applied the finishing touches with a quick fifth and Australia set a mammoth target of 390 -- the second consecutive time they put up a 350 plus score against India.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja