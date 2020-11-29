Batting first in the second ODI, Australia got off to a solid start, with openers David Warner and Aaron Finch putting up 142 in the first 23 overs. Skipper

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bowling woes continued to haunt India in the second One Day International against Australia in Sydney as the team conceded 59 without a taking wicket in the first ten overs, marking the fifth consecutive time the team remained wicketless inside the powerplay. Notably, in the past 14 ODIs, India has taken just five wickets in the first ten overs.

Batting first, Australia got off to a solid start, with openers David Warner and Aaron Finch putting up 142 in the first 23 overs. Skipper Steven Smith took charge after the openers departed in quick succession, and together with Marnus Labuschagne, took the team close to 300 at end of 40th over itself. Maxwell applied the finishing touches with a quick fifth and Australia set a mammoth target of 390 -- the second consecutive time they put up a 350 plus score against India.

This is the third highest ODI total by any team against India. The highest total was put up by South Africa in Mumbai in 2015. Prior to that in 2009, Sri Lanka scored 411 in Rajkot.

Navdeep Saini bowled with an economy of 10, while Jasprit Bumrah conceded 79 runs for one wicket. Mohammed Shami, who took three wickets in the first ODI, leaked runs with an economy of 8.1.

India set a return to international matches against Australia nine months after they suffered a series whitewash against New Zealand in February. The defeat in the first ODI against Australia marked the first time since 2016 that India lost four consecutive ODI matches.

