IND vs AUS 2023: 'You Need To Be Slightly Unorthodox On Indian Pitches', Says Rohit Sharma After Huge Win

IT was no less than an incredible performance from Team India as they rolled over Pat Cummins-led Australia on day 3 at the VCA stadium in Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs. Rohit Sharma, who was a comeback after a long gap, led from the front with his 9th test ton in the innings to keep India steady on Day 2.

In the post-match presentation ceremony, the Indian captain reiterated his eagerness to come back and said,"Very important at the start of the series. Happy that I could put the performance for the team. Was unfortunate that I had to miss few Tests because of injuries but I'm happy to be back. Since I was appointed Test captain, have played just two Tests. Got Covid in England, missed South Africa, got a freak injury against Bangladesh. Was ready for this one."

The 35-year-old further talked about how being slightly unorthodox helps you as a batter on Indian pitches.

"The last few years, the kind of pitches we are playing in India, you need to have application and some sort of plan to score runs. I've grown up playing a lot in Mumbai on surfaces that turns a lot. You need to be slightly unorthodox as well, use your feet. Need to put pressure on bowlers as well by doing something different. And that different could be whatever suits you - using your feet, sweeping, reverse-sweeping. It was the first two overs from the seamers. 2/2 - starting a game like that, you're in the ascendancy."

"Opposition is under pressure from there. We know we have quality in our spin department. But the seamers can be threatening as well on a pitch like that."

Australian captain talked about being 100 runs short in the first innings, however, praised Todd Murphy for a fantastic debut.

"The game moves pretty quickly here at times in India. They played very well. The spinners are always going to be hard work when it's spinning. Rohit played very well. The wicket spun (in the first innings) but wasn't unplayable. Should've scored 100 more runs. Starting here is tough but 3-4 of our guys got in. When you do get in, got to score big scores. Murphy was fantastic.