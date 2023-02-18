IND vs AUS 2023: Virat Kohli Invokes 'Pathaan' Nickname For Ravindra Jadeja During 2nd Test, Watch

Former India captain Virat Kohli is among the pro-active players in the current side. No matter what the situation is, the talismanic batter never fails to keep the match lively with his antics. In the middle of day 1 of the 2nd test between India and Australia, Kohli playfully referred to Ravindra Jadeja as 'Pathaan' during his ongoing spell.

Check out the video here:

Sir Ravindra 'Pathaan' Jadeja 😳 pic.twitter.com/ekg39j6JzG — IMHO Hipster 🫂 (@Hipsterrrific) February 17, 2023

Resuming from 21/0, openers K.L. Rahul and Rohit Sharma had to negotiate a turn from debutant left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann and captain Pat Cummins finding some movement too. Realising he had enough of defending, Rahul danced down the pitch and timed his lofted whip over long-on for six of Kuhnemann to perfection, just after he survived an lbw appeal.

After burning a review on trying to get Rahul out via lbw off Kuhnemann, Australia again lost a review on attempting to get the right-handed opener dismissed in the same fashion, this time off the bowling of Cummins.

Lyon, replacing Kuhnemann and bowling from round the wicket, instantly got success when he trapped Rahul lbw, rapping him low on the front pad. Cheteshwar Pujara, walking out to bat in his 100th Test, danced down the pitch to flick off Lyon. But he missed it and was trapped lbw.

Currently, India are reeling at 152/7 as they trail by 111 runs with just 3 wickets left. The pair of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja did some damage control, however, both of them departed during the post-lunch session.