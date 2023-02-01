IND vs AUS 2023: Usman Khawaja Misses Flight To India Due To Delay In Visa

Australia's opening batter Usman Khawaja missed the flight to India on Wednesday for the upcoming Test series due to a delay in the arrival of his visa.

Khwaja was scheduled to leave for India on Wednesday with the second group of players and support staff from Sydney. But he missed the flight due to a visa delay and is now slated to board the flight for Bengaluru on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter Khawaja expressed his disappointment and wrote, "Me waiting for my Indian Visa like... #stranded #dontleaveme #standard #anytimenow."

A Cricket Australia spokesman said Khwaja was the only player in Australia's squad not to board because his visa had not arrived in time. CA has booked a flight ticket for Khawaja for Thursday as they are expecting to get the visa later on Wednesday.

In the recently announced Cricket Australia awards, Khawaja was named Shane Warne Men's Test Player of the Year. He scored 1275 runs at 79.68 including five centuries in 2022.

The Pakistan-born batter has played 56 Tests, 40 ODIs and nine T20s for Australia. The 36-year-old also featured in the IPL back in 2016. Khawaja has visited India on numerous occasions before including Australia's Test tours in 2013 and 2017.

Australia players will assemble in Bengaluru for the four-day training camp before heading to Nagpur. The visitors have opted out of a tour match citing practice pitches will not give a taste of the Test match wicket.

The first Test between India and Australia will be played in Nagpur from February 9.