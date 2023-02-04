IND vs AUS 2023: They've Not Toured With 18 Players, It Shows They're Panicking, Says Ex-India Star

India vs Australia: The first Test between India and Australia will be played at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur from February 9. (Photo: ANI)

THE BUZZ around the India-Australia four Tests series is getting more flavour with each passing day. Both India and Australia are gearing up for the encounter which is being touted as the clash of titans. While hosts India have the slight advantage of playing at the home grounds whereas Australia with a different mindset will try to negate that aspect.

Currently, India holds the Border Gavaskar Trophy after defeating hosts Australia 2-1 in the 2020-21 tour. Despite missing key players including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah in the series, India with their injury out-of-choice playing 11 conquered the Australian conditions.

Ahead of the opening Test in Nagpur, former India batter Mohammad Kaif highlighted the fact that visiting team has come with 18 players which is a clear indication that they're not very confident.

"Australia are travelling to India with 18 players. That, in itself, shows that they are panicking. They are in doubt. They haven't toured India with 18 players ever. They know India are a strong team at home, it isn't easy to beat them," Kaif said in Hindi in a video posted by Star Sports.

The veteran batter further recalled India's success in their last Test tour of Australia where Ajinkya Rahane-led side against all odds won the series with an injury-marred squad.

Kaif feels it would not be easy for Australia to defeat India at their home conditions as facing Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav will be a major challenge to them.

"Virat Kohli wasn't there at the Gabba, and he's back in the team. Australia are a strong team, they are in form, but beating India in India isn't easy at all. Can they bat? Can they see off (Ravichandran) Ashwin, (Ravindra) Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav? Only if they could tackle spin, it would be a good competition," he added.

