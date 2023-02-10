IND vs AUS 2023: Team India Plays Down Australian Media's 'Ointment Theory' On Ravindra Jadeja

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was the enforcer-in-chief on Day 1 as he picked up a five-wicket haul in a solid return to competitive cricket on Thursday at the VCA stadium in Nagpur. However, apart from his 11th test fifer, there was another incident which caught everyone's attention involving the all-rounder during the Australian innings.

A video made way to social media, showing Jadeja receiving something from his teammate Mohammed Siraj and then applying and rubbing that on his left index finger, something that had Australian media and a former player interested. Check out the video here:

What’s Jadeja up to here? pic.twitter.com/S9i4buQ1oK — Andrew Gourdie (@AndrewGourdie) February 9, 2023



As per reports, match referee Andy Pycroft showed the video to Ravindra Jadeja and Team India for the purpose of informing them about the incident. In response, Jadeja told them it was a pain-relief cream which he applied to his finger which got sore. There have been reports that the all-rounder has not been charged putting all the speculations to rest.

Jadeja made a brilliant comeback picking up five wickets against Australia in the first innings of the first Test match being played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur but the left-arm spinner's comeback was marred by controversy after allegations of ball tampering against him.

Jadeja's superlative performance of 5/47 helped India bowl out Australia for a paltry 177. Ravichandran Ashwin too scalped three wickets while Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami took one wicket each. In reply, Indian batters scored 77/1 going into stumps on Day-1, trailing Australia by 100 runs with nine wickets in hand.