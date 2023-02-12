IND vs AUS 2023: Sunil Gavaskar Feels KL Rahul Will Be Backed For Upcoming Delhi Test

Cricket pioneer Sunil Gavaskar feels that Indian team management will show confidence in KL Rahul for the 2nd test match between India and Australia scheduled to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

"I feel the way he has batted in the last 1-2 years, he performed well. I feel he should be given one more chance. I'm sure he will be backed for the Test match in Delhi. After that you can give it a thought because you have an in-form batter ready to replace him, Shubman Gill," Gavaskar was quoted as saying by India Today.

Agreeing with Gavaskar's views, former India cricketer Madan Lal stated that Rahul, the designated vice-captain in the side, should get at least one more chance. "He should definitely get a chance. Even when Vikram Rathour had come to the press conference, he had reminded that he scored a century in South Africa."

"He does have the ability but he has been out of form lately scoring against Australia is a big challenge in itself and getting those runs gives a morale boost. But he can be stuck here. However, based on his ability, he should get another chance."

In the post-match press conference after day two's play on Friday, Rathour, India's batting coach, had said he didn't think about questioning Rahul's place in the Test team. "I won't be able to comment on that. To be fair to KL, the past 10 Tests that he has played he (Rahul) has scored a couple of hundreds and a couple of fifties. He has a hundred in South Africa, he has a hundred in England and also has a couple of fifties. I don't think we are there."

With a 1-0 lead in the four-match series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India and Australia will play the second Test in New Delhi from February 17.

Inputs from IANS