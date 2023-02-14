IND vs AUS 2023: Shreyas Iyer To Join India Squad for Second Test In Delhi

INDIA batter Shreyas Iyer will join the squad for the second Test against Australia in Delhi after completing his rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) following his back injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Tuesday.

"India batter Shreyas Iyer has successfully completed his rehab at the National Cricket Academy following his back injury and has been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

"Shreyas will join the squad in New Delhi ahead of the second Test of the Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy," he added.

Iyer missed the first match of the series in Nagour due to his back injury. In his absence, India star batter Suryakumar Yadav made his Test debut along with wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat.

Iyer last featured in the two-match Test series in Bangladesh in December last year, but a lower back injury barred him from playing in the home ODIs against New Zealand.

India have a 1-0 lead in the series after outclassing Australia by innings and 132 runs in the first Test in Nagpur.

India’s squad for second Test: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav.

The second of the four-match series will commence on Friday, February 17.