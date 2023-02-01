IND vs AUS 2023: Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out Of First Test In Nagpur Due To Back Injury

Shreyas Iyer last played in the 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka on January 15 before the back injury ruled him out of the New Zealand ODI series. (Photo: ANI)

India star batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the first Test against Australia due to a back injury. Australia's tour of India will begin with the first Test match in Nagpur from February 9.

Iyer has not healed from the back injury which ruled him out of the three-match T20I series against New Zealand. The 28-year-old will likely be fit for the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The Mumbai batter will continue his rehabilitation at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. In absence of Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav is likely to make his Test debut in the opening red-ball game at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

“His (Shreyas Iyer) injury hasn’t healed as expected and he will take two weeks at least to play cricket again. He will certainly not be available for the first Test and his availability for the second Test will be subject to his fitness report,” Indian Express quoted a BCCI source as saying.

Before the commencement of the ODI series against New Zealand, BCCI had informed that Iyer will head to NCA for further assessment and management of his back injury.

"Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury. He will be heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further assessment and management," BCCI had said in a statement.

In other news, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will join the Indian camp this week in Nagpur ahead of the first Test. Currently, Jadeja is back at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to complete his final round of fitness tests.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.