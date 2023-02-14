IND vs AUS 2023: Shreyas Iyer Is Unlikely To Play Second Test In Delhi, Report

India batter Shreyas Iyer is unlikely to play the second Test against Australia at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi after missing the opening Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur due to a back injury.

Iyer had undergone strength and conditioning drills at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and will join the squad in Delhi but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) does not want to risk him in the five-day game after just recovering from an injury.



"While he will travel with the side to Delhi, it's unlikely that he will be available for the second Test," Times of India cited a source.

In absence of Iyer, it is likely that team management will continue with Suryakumar Yadav, who made his Test debut in Nagpur. Suryakumar got out on just 8 runs in his maiden innings but he will look to improve his numbers in Delhi.

India thrashed Australia by an inning and 132 runs in the first Test of the four-match series and took a 1-0 lead. India skipper Rohit Sharma slammed a century (120) while Axar Patel (84) and Ravindra Jadeja (70) missed out on their respective tons but guided the side to 400 after bundling Australia's first innings for 177.

In the second innings, Ravichandran Ashwin's five-wicket haul shrinked Australia to 91 all out. India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged Player of The Match for bagging seven wickets in the match and scoring 70 runs.

The second Test between India and Australia will commence on Friday, February 17.