    IND vs AUS 2023: Sanjay Manjrekar Damage-Controlling Response To Murali Vijay's Dig Goes Viral

    It all happened after Rohit Sharma's century, where a stat opened up suggesting that the Vijay has the best conversion rate among Indian batters at home.

    By Vishal Pushkar
    Fri, 10 Feb 2023 02:10 PM (IST)
    Commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, who is part of the commentary panel for the series between India and Australia, has made former India cricketer Murali Vijay upset over his comments on his conversion rate (50 to 100's) during the match. Vijay, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, took to twitter to slam Manjrekar who termed his excellent conversion as 'surprising'.

    The 38-year-old stylish opener fired back-to-back tweets to express his disappointment. Even commentator Laxman Sivaramakrishnan replied to the tweets lending support to the former cricketer. Check out the tweets here:

    It all happened after Rohit Sharma's century, where a stat opened up suggesting that the Vijay has the best conversion rate among Indian batters at home. To which Manjrekar said that he is surprised to see Vijay's name at the top.

    However, after the issue got out of hand, the commentator went into a damage control mode after the stat popped up once again. Here's what he said: "Murali Vijay, it's a good thing that he is in that list because we tend to forget the contributions that people like Murali Vijay make. 12 Test hundreds, nine of those at home at a great conversion rate, right at the top."

     

