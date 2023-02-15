IND vs AUS 2023: Rohit Sharma-led India Dethrone Australia To Become No.1 In Tests, ODIs and T20Is

Rohit Sharma-led India cricket team created history of sorts as it achieved number 1 ranking in all three formats (Tests, ODIs and T20Is) as per the latest ICC rankings. It is noteworthy that India were already a number 1 ranked side in ODIs and T20Is, however, after beating the Pat Cummins-led side in Nagpur last week, India have dethroned the same Australian side to become no.1 in all three formats.

There has been no official update from the ICC till now but according to the ranking table in the website, India (115) have overtaken Australia (111) in terms of number of points.. Check out the image here:

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday climbed to the second spot while left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja also moved up to the 16th position in the latest ICC Men's Test Bowlers Rankings after their superb show against Australia in the opening Test in Nagpur.

The Indian spin twins haunted Australia in the first Test between the two leading nations in the current cycle of the ICC World Test Championship with a combined 15 wickets as hosts won by an innings 132 runs.

Ashwin ensured India wrapped up their stunning victory before tea on the third day, as the veteran off-spinner took 5/37 in the second innings to go with 3/42 earlier in the match. The 36-year-old is now just 21 rating points behind Australia captain Pat Cummins and a return to the No.1 ranking for the first time since 2017.

Currently, India are hosting Australia in a 4-match test series where the hosts are leading 1-0 courtesy of an innings win in the first test. The 2nd test will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi starting March 17th.