'Just Focus On Cricket And Not The Pitch': Rohit Sharma's Bold Reply On 'Pitch Doctoring' Allegations

India skipper Rohit Sharma in the pre-match press conference ahead of the first Test against Australia. (Photo: BCCI)

India skipper Rohit Sharma is not affected by the allegations levelled by Australian experts on hosts accusing them of doctoring the pitch ahead of the Nagpur Test. In the pre-match press conference, the opening batter gave a bold reply to the Aussie camp and asked them to focus on cricket over the pitch.

“Just focus on cricket and not the pitch. After all the 22 guys out there are all quality players,” Rohit said in response to the question.

Talking about the pitch, Rohit acknowledged that the surface will be helpful, therefore, the emphasis will be on rotating the strike.

“It is important to have a plan and figure a way. Everyone has a different method. Some like to sweep some reverse some hitting over the bowler. You need to rotate strike and sometimes you need to counterattack," the captain said.

“The captains would obviously try different things and change fields and bowlers. So you need to plan and play accordingly,” he added.

Rohit is excited for the four-match Test series which will also pave way for India's hope to seal a spot in World Test Championship final. The right-handed batter feels that it will be a challenging series but also added that the team which is better prepared will get the results.

"We have four solid test matches to play in the BGT and we would want to win the series. It is going to be a challenging series and we have to be up for it. Preparation is the key. If you prepare well, you get results," Rohit concluded.

The first Test between India and Australia will be played at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur from Thursday, February 9.