IND vs AUS 2023: Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja Defy Visitors' Resilience To Drag Lead To 144 Runs On Day 2

STUMPS: A partnership of 81(185) for the 8th wicket has kept the visitors at bay at stumps on day 2. Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are unbeaten with individual 50's as the score is a competitve 321/7. The lead of 144 runs will certainly bother the Aussies as they missed a couple of chances in the field too.

TEA: The star of the session was Rohit Sharma as he brought up his 9th test ton to steady India. 50-run plus unbeaten partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma took India to a somewhat safer position than they were in the session. India 226/5 after 80 overs. The lead is now 49 runs.

LUNCH: It has been a mixed session for India and Australia alike. India scored 74 runs in the session but lost Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin to Todd Murphy. Skipper Rohit Sharma consolidated on his half century. He was accompanied by Virat Kohli who looked solid in his short innings. India are still trailing by 26 runs as the visitors will look to be aggressive in the post-lunch session.

Australia looked an improved bowling side with Todd Murphy picking up his maiden five-wicket haul. Scott Boland was exceptional with his line and length as he gave away almost nothing to the Indian batters to score.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st innings: 177 all out in 63.5 overs.

India 1st innings: 321 for 7 in 114 overs (Rohit Sharma 120, Ravindra Jadeja batting 66; Todd Murphy 5/82).