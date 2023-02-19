IND vs AUS 2023: Rohit Sharma Heaps Praise On Bowlers After 2nd Test Win, Says 'These Guys Are Masters..'

Ravindra Jadeja's produced his best bowling figures in an innings in Test cricket (7/42) along with Ravichandran Ashwin's spin masterclass to help India defeat Australia by six wickets in the second Test within three days to take 2-0 lead in the four-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, here on Sunday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma made 31 and Cheteshwar Pujara, who made 31 not out, scored the winning run in his 100th test for the 115 chase in the 4th innings. "It's been a great test match," Pujara said after guiding India to 118-4. "It is really special feeling hitting the last boundary. We are still looking to win the next two test matches."

India, who also had triumphed inside three days in the opening test in Nagpur, too, are now on the verge of qualifying for the World Test Championship final in June. Jadeja was adjudged player-of-the-match for his match haul of 10 wickets.

"Fantastic result for us. Looking at how things were yesterday, the way we came back and finished our job was great. Even if we were just one run behind, I felt we were trailing because we had to bat last. I think the bowlers were fantastic, to take 9 wickets today morning is commendable. And then we finished the job with the bat."

"On a pitch like this, people need to do something different. We were prepared for them coming out and playing shots. Our idea was to not panic and just hit the right areas, waiting for the mistake to happen and that's exactly what happened."

"Every game you play in this type of weather, there is some moisture. What I noticed is there is a lot to offer in the first session, but as it goes on it gets slower and there isn't enough bite. So our focus was keeping it tight in the morning, and these guys are the masters of bowling in these conditions."

Earlier, resuming on a promising 61-1, Australia added 52 runs before Jadeja and Ashwin engineered a spectacular collapse. Asked to open in place of a concussed David Warner, Travis Head drove the third ball of the day from Ashwin for a boundary to signal his attacking intent.

The off-spinner, however, had his revenge three balls later when he drew Head (43) forward to induce an edge that Srikar Bharat collected behind the stumps. Once Jadeja sent back Marnus Labuschagne (35), the wheels came off Australia's innings with nine of the 11 batsmen posting single digit scores.

On a pitch where spinners ruled the roost, several Australian batsmen fluffed their sweep shots to be either bowled or lbw. "I thought 260 was a decent score on that first day wicket (but India) batted quite well," Australia skipper Pat Cummins said, referring to their first-innings 263.

"I think this one is particularly disappointing, having been ahead of the game for a lot of it. Those opportunities don't come often in India, so you've got to grab them. So unfortunately we missed this one so, yeah, this one hurts a bit. So the review over the next few days will be what we could have done differently."

Inputs from Reuters