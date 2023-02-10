IND vs AUS 2023: Rohit Sharma Brings Up 9th Test Ton To Steady Hosts On Day 2

India captain Rohit Sharma displayed a serious return to form as he smashed his 9th test ton on Day 2 of the 1st test between India and Australia at the VCA stadium in Nagpur. He was supported incredibly well by Ravichandran Ashwin from the other end as the two piled up a healthy 44-run stand for the 2nd wicket.

Rohit Sharma's hundred was a crucial one for India as it helped the team post a competitive total on the board. With players like Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara back in the hut, Rohit's innings provided the much-needed stability to the Indian innings and allowed the middle-order batter and test debutant Suryakumar Yadav to play freely and express himself.

His century was also a timely one for the Indian team, who were looking for a good start to the series, and his knock will give the team a lot of confidence heading into the rest of the series. His innings helped India take a lead over Australia and set the tone for the rest of the series.

Currently, India are 178/5 after 63 overs. Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit in the middle to steady the ship.