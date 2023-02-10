OPEN IN APP

Latest News

    More In News

    IND vs AUS 2023: Rohit Sharma Brings Up 9th Test Ton To Steady Hosts On Day 2

    Currently, India are 176/5 after 62.4 overs as Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma are in the middle to steady the ship.

    By Vishal Pushkar
    Fri, 10 Feb 2023 12:54 PM (IST)
    ind-vs-aus-2023-rohit-sharma-brings-up-9th-test-ton-to-steady-hosts-on-day2

    India captain Rohit Sharma displayed a serious return to form as he smashed his 9th test ton on Day 2 of the 1st test between India and Australia at the VCA stadium in Nagpur. He was supported incredibly well by Ravichandran Ashwin from the other end as the two piled up a healthy 44-run stand for the 2nd wicket.

    Also Read
    IND vs AUS 2023: Matthew Renshaw Sent For Knee Scans Amid Injury Scare

    Rohit Sharma's hundred was a crucial one for India as it helped the team post a competitive total on the board. With players like Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara back in the hut, Rohit's innings provided the much-needed stability to the Indian innings and allowed the middle-order batter and test debutant Suryakumar Yadav to play freely and express himself.

    His century was also a timely one for the Indian team, who were looking for a good start to the series, and his knock will give the team a lot of confidence heading into the rest of the series. His innings helped India take a lead over Australia and set the tone for the rest of the series.

    Also Read
    IND vs AUS 2023: Sanjay Manjrekar Damage-Controlling Response To Murali Vijay's Dig Goes Viral

    Currently, India are 178/5 after 63 overs. Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit in the middle to steady the ship.

    Related Reads

    Top Deals

    This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.