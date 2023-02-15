IND vs AUS 2023: Reflection Of Cheteshwar Pujara's Longevity And Many Other Things, Says Rahul Dravid On His 100th Test

India are set to make it a special occasion for experienced batter Cheteshwar Pujara, who is set to play his 100th Test in the second match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, commencing on Friday.

Ahead of Pujara's milestone match, India head coach Rahul Dravid, who is the second most-capped (164) Indian Test batter, heaped praises on the resilient batter who will become the 13th Indian to play 100 red-ball games.

"It is a big achievement for any player. Yes, you need talent but you need lot of other things. It's a reflection of your longevity and many other things. Your fitness, your resilience, ability to handle success and failure," Dravid told reporters on Wednesday.

"When you play 100 games, it's not possible that you haven't seen ups and downs. You need to clear obstacles and bear the pain when you are down and play different kinds of bowling, various questions are asked on and off the field.

"To play 100 Tests, you need minimum 10 years and he has played for 13-14 years. It is a tribute to his skill which is there but so many other things are also there," the coach added.

Pujara has been widely referred to as Dravid's replacement in the Indian team and also got the nickname of 'The Wall' like the former batter.

The 35-year-old has over 7,000 runs including 19 centuries and 34 half-centuries in Test cricket.

"He is a very popular player. We are all so happy that he has got this opportunity to pay 100 Tests and he will do well in future also not just this game," Dravid said.

"In the last 10 years, Cheteshwar Pujara has played some very important knocks for the country which has won us matches and series. We are happy to celebrate this moment with him," the coach added.

India lead the four-match series 1-0 after dominating Australia by innings and 132 runs in the opening Test at Nagpur. The second Test will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi from Friday before heading to Indore and Ahmedabad.