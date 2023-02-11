IND vs AUS 2023: Ravindra Jadeja Is The World's Best Test All-Rounder At The Moment, Says Aakash Chopra

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja made his presence felt yet again with his all-round performance against Australia in the ongoing test match at Nagpur. His impactful comeback to international cricket earned him huge praises from the cricket fraternity. Indian commentator Aakash Chopra even called him the world's best test all-rounder among the likes of Ben Stokes, Shakib-Al-Hasan.

Analyzing the Day 2 proceedings, Chopra said,"Sir Jadeja has a different story. He is probably a little underrated. There has been a slight bits-and-pieces issue with him but he is the world's best Test all-rounder at the moment. Someone will say Ben Stokes, I will say not at all."

"Some other name might also be in your mind but there is no one else in my opinion. There is no question that he is the world's best Test all-rounder at this point in time."

"He has already scored 66 runs. He has played 170 balls, that's what has changed, a strike rate of 38, this wasn't the case earlier. He used to be fidgety earlier, that he should play fast. If the second new ball comes, he has to definitely hit while playing. If two bouncers were bowled, it seemed a bad shot is not too far."Chopra added.

The 45-year-old also added Jadeja can even get an promotion in the batting order.

"Now he has started believing in his game, that he can defend well, drive well, knows how to leave the ball and is not in danger while playing the pull shot also. At times it seems Ravindra Jadeja - the Test batter - is played too low in the order, you can keep him in the top five or six, he is a batter of that quality."