IND vs AUS 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin's Epic Response On Border Gavaskar Trophy Wins The Internet, See Here

Ravichandran Ashwin is among the few cricketers who make their presence felt on social media with their engagements and inputs. On the top of that, Ashwin also infuses humour and sarcasm to put his point forward. Ahead of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series, the spin-bowling all-rounder quote-tweeted a hilarious response to a question.

With the anticipation growing over the Border-Gavaskar trophy against Australia, Ravichandran Ashwin, one of the finest spinners in the world, has been the central talking point.

First, the visiting Australians bring a spinner, who has an uncanny resemblance to the Indian star, in order to prepare themselves for the threat that Ashwin possesses.

Ashwin has a variety of variations in his bowling style including the leg break and carrom ball in his arsenal that he can use to dismantle the Australian batting when the two sides meet in a highly-anticipated four-match series to be held in Nagpur, New Delhi, Dharamshala and Ahmedabad.

A 4-0 series win for India would help them attain a points percentage of 68.06, which is likely to be enough for a crucial top-two finish in the WTC standings.

Ravichandran Ashwin has picked up 58 wickets in eight Tests at home since the start of 2020, while Axar Patel has 39 wickets in six matches and Ravindra Jadeja has 15 wickets in only three games he's played due to missing the England series due to an injury. With Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat around with their experience of playing in home conditions, this is a sure shot advantageous point for India.