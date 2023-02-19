IND vs AUS 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin Startling Steve Smith During Day 3 Invokes Hilarious Reaction From Virat Kohli, Watch

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been a trendsetter for run-out dismissals at the non-striker's end. After his Jos Buttler run-out at the IPL, the impact on a non-striker around the world keep themselves aware that they almost never leave the crease before the delivery gets bowled.

A similar incident happened during the day 3 of the 2nd test between India and Australia, when Ashwin stopped during his bowling run-up while bowling to Marnus Labuschagne and indirectly startled Steve Smith at the non-strikers end. The incident invoked a hilarious reaction from Virat Kohli, who was fielding at first slip. Check the reaction here:



Coming to the match, India are cruising to a likely win on Day 3 of the 2nd test as Australia got bundled out on 113 during the first session. Ravindra Jadeja, who was the enforcer-in-chief along with Ravichandran Ashwin, demolished a rigid batting line-up.

Australia resumed their innings at 61/1, with Travis Head 39*, Marnus Labuschagne 16* seeking to build on the visitors' lead. Ashwin struck for the hosts early in the session, dismissing a dangerous Head for 43 off 46 balls and reducing Australia to 65/2.

The duo of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne then took the innings forward, adding 20 more runs before Ashwin sent back Smith for just 9. Australia was 85/3 in 19 overs. Following this, Jadeja-Ashwin ripped apart the rest of the Aussie batting attack, with the ball keeping low and shooting off the surface.

The Aussies were eventually bundled out for 113 runs in just 31.1 overs. Only Head and Labuschagne could reach double digits.